Ted Cruz considering running for president even if Trump runs

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has reportedly not ruled out the possibility of mounting a 2024 presidential campaign, even if former President Donald Trump decides to run again. He was recently unofficially campaigning in New Hampshire, interacting with the crowd and posing for pictures while headlining a rally for Karoline Leavitt, Republican candidate for New Hampshire's first Congressional district, the Washington Examiner reports. The senator is, however, waiting to see what Trump plans for 2024.

Trump is widely considered to be planning another presidential bid, but may be waiting until after the November midterms to make it official. Another campaign would come amid a variety of legal troubles circling the former president, including the investigation of classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate, interference in the Georgia election, and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Meanwhile, Cruz has been traveling and campaigning for Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, hoping to strengthen connections in battleground states. He has not confirmed any intention to run for president, and he still intends to run for re-election in Texas in 2024. The senator has raised over $100 million in campaign funds, keeping both options open. Texas law allows for a candidate to run for the presidency and Senate simultaneously.

"He was the last Republican president," Cruz said of Trump, "and one of the prerogatives that comes with that is he gets to decide what he's going to do, and then, everyone else will decide accordingly."