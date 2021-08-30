Trump: 'Bomb the hell out of' U.S. equipment left behind in Afghanistan

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday released another statement on President Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal, this time focusing on the U.S. military equipment that was left behind and likely wound up in the hands of the Taliban.

The Biden administration should demand the Taliban immediately return the equipment, Trump argued, but if they refuse he proposed either using "unequivocal military force" to retreive it or at least bombing "the hell out of it."

Trump statement on the billions of U.S military weapons seized by the Taliban “ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the U.S…If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal Military force & get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it” pic.twitter.com/vPWYZEShH1 — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) August 30, 2021

It's not uncommon for Trump to criticize his successor, but The Washington Post's Dave Weigel believes the latest statement is more notable than some others because it appears to represent a tonal shift from the potential 2024 presidential candidate, who has advocated for ending the war in Afghanistan and touted his administration's with the Taliban. The Daily Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng, meanwhile, said it reminds him of Trump's rhetoric about during the 2016 campaign when he simulatenously called for leaving Iraq and going in to "take the oil." The statement, Suebsaeng said, also "helps explain some of [the] GOP incongruence" on Afghanistan.