Cuomo successor Hochul says it won't be hard for her to end New York's 'legacy of sleaze'

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who will soon takeover for outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's edition of State of the Union that it won't be hard for her to end — as Tapper phrased it — New York state politics' "legacy of sleaze."

Cuomo is embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal and announced last week, after months of refusing, that he'll resign following a 14-day transition period, ending his 10-year run in Albany. Hochul is next in line, and is emphasizing her commitment to government ethics. "Everyone who's known my career over 27 years of elected office knows that I have very high ethical standards," she told Tapper. "I will go in there and literally say, 'It's a whole new day.' Zero tolerance. I'm gonna be very firm in my expectations on how my administration conducts themselves."

But Hochul said she also wants young women, particularly, to know that they should feel safe and welcome working in her administration. "I don't think it's gonna take a lot for that tone to change on day one," she said.