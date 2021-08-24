Andrew Cuomo's Emmy has been rescinded

Andrew Cuomo is no longer New York's governor, and now, he no longer has an Emmy.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Tuesday said it has taken back the honorary Emmy it awarded Cuomo last year in light of his recent resignation as governor amid a sexual harassment scandal.

"His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward," the group said.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced in November 2020 that Cuomo would receive an International Emmy Founders Award for his "leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic" and his "masterful use of TV to inform and calm people around the world." Since then, a report from New York's attorney general found that Cuomo sexually harassed current and former employees, and he officially stepped down as New York's governor this week. Cuomo has also faced scrutiny over his administration's alleged steps to cover up the number of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. On Tuesday, Kathy Hochul was officially sworn in as New York's first female governor.

In a farewell speech Monday before leaving office, Cuomo continued to deny the allegations against him while insisting that the "truth" would come "out in time."