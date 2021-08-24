Kathy Hochul sworn in as New York's 1st woman governor

Right after midnight on Tuesday, Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's 57th governor, becoming the first woman to ever hold the position.

Hochul, 62, was elected as lieutenant governor in 2014, and re-elected four years later. A Democrat, she is replacing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who resigned earlier this month after the New York attorney general's office concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women.

A graduate of Syracuse University and Catholic University, Hochul hails from Buffalo. The married mother of two previously served as a city clerk and one-term congresswoman, and is the first governor to come from outside New York City and its environs since Franklin D. Roosevelt left office in 1932, The New York Times reports. She will spend Tuesday meeting with leaders of the state Senate and Assembly, attending a ceremonial swearing in, and delivering a televised address to New Yorkers.