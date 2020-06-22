1. Gazelle Ultimate T10 ($3,799)

"The ultimate commuter ebike," this Dutch model can't compete on price with some rivals. And its motor won't top 20 mph without pedal assist. But it offers an unusually smooth ride and comes standard with all the essentials: lights, fenders, a rack, an integrated lock. Besides, "it looks fantastic." Buy it at Gazelle Bikes.

2. SwagCycle EB-5 Pro ($500)

If you're only willing to pay $500, you can't beat the foldable Swag​Cycle. It weighs just 37 pounds, can be used as a reliable commuter bike, and will fold neatly into your vehicle trunk to take on adventures. It'll touch 15mph on electric power and adjusts easily to any rider's size. Buy it at Amazon.

3. Orbea Gain ($4,299)

Because of high-end machines like this one, veteran road cyclists are learning to embrace ebikes. Weighing in at under 26 pounds, it rides like a standard road bike but hides a 250-watt motor. "More riding, more speed, more fun — what's not to like?" writes Aaron Gulley at Outside. Buy it at Orbea.

4. Rad Power Bikes RadRunner ($1,299)

Though it's heavy and its pedals are plastic, the bike that Domino's chose for pizza deliveries is a great all-round ebike. Seattle-built, the RadRunner "has that magic blend of affordability and usefulness," and its powerful 75-watt motor "eats hills alive," writes Adrienne So at Wired. Buy it at Rad Power Bikes.

Source: Wired.com

5. Super73-Z1 ($1,395)

Though not the first of its kind, this minibike-inspired charmer played a big role in fueling a craze. The Z1 is Super73's entry-level model, with a low, nonadjustable seat. But at a reasonable price, it'll have you out with everyone else who's cruising, from the streets to the beaches. Buy it at Amazon.

