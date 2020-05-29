This week's question: The Open Hearth restaurant in South Carolina has opened its doors, but with inflatable dolls seated at 50 percent of the tables, to create a convivial atmosphere while still ensuring patrons sit at least 6 feet apart. What would be an appropriate name for a new, socially distanced restaurant chain that fills half its tables with inflatable patrons?

