This week's question: Queen guitarist Brian May, 72, is recuperating after tearing his gluteus maximus during a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening in lockdown. The pain in his buttock, he said, "is relentless." If a classic rock band were to write a song about the thrills and dangers of gardening, what should the track be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Name X

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Yard work" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 26. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 5 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on May 29. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.