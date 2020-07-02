This week's question: Segway has announced that it will stop production of its signature Personal Transporter — the two-wheeled self-balancing scooter that was once hailed as the future of transport — on July 15. In seven words or fewer, please write the headline for an obituary for this much-mocked vehicle.

