1. Nature's Blossom Candle Making Kit ($50)

This user-friendly kit contains everything you need to make three large soy candles, including three fragrances (lemon, lavender, and chamomile). The entire task takes under two hours, "but it just might inspire you to make more," per ARTnews. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Wool and the Gang Moonglow Blanket ($136)

"If you delight in cozy blankets, this crochet kit is for you," writes Sarah Madaus at Self. The blanket's soft, chunky Peruvian wool is available in 40 colors, so you can cozy up your home while complementing the rest of the décor. Buy it at Wool and the Gang.

3. Kissbuty Embroidery Starter Kit ($9)

"Embroidery is one of those crafts that requires patience and precision," writes Kate Tully Ellsworth at Reviewed. But you can make your first needlepoint project easier with a kit that has an easy-to-follow pattern printed on the fabric and plenty of every color string you need. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Modern Macramé Plant Hanger Kit ($36)

"For people who like to craft on a larger scale, macramé is an ideal medium," writes Nikita Richardson at NY Mag. This kit, which was designed by macramé queen Emily Katz, presents "the ideal level of complexity" for anyone new to tying rope into intricate patterns. Buy it at Modern Macramé.

5. DIY Gift Kits Bath Bomb Kit ($50)

Feed your creativity and your stress-relieving routine with a kit that produces 12 bath bombs in four natural scents: lavender, lemon, eucalyptus, and grapefruit. "Kids will want to get in on the action, too." Buy it at Amazon.

