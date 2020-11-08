1. Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket ($240)

Stylish and "incredibly durable," this flannel-lined trucker is "one of those jackets you'll have for a lifetime," writes Jakob Schiller at Outside. Like leather, the waxed-cotton shell develops a patina and "only looks better with wear." Buy it at Huckberry.

2. Arc'teryx Zeta SL ($299)

Arc'teryx's "exceptionally versatile" Gore-Tex raincoat outperforms jackets twice its price. "If we could only have one rain jacket for anything from rainy trips to the farmers market to stormy alpine climbing, this would be it," writes Ian Nicholson at GearLab. Buy it at Amazon.

3. Patagonia Zemer Bomber Jacket ($199)

If you've never owned a ­bomber-style jacket, "well, you aren't doing fall right." Available in four colors, Patagonia's sharp new take on the classic Air Force style should be considered "essential autumn attire," writes Katharine Erwin at Men's Journal. Buy it at Patagonia.

4. Montbell Alpine Light Down Jacket ($167)

Warm enough to wear into winter, this light, breathable puffer contains 3 ounces of 800-fill down, and is now on closeout sale, making it "an incredible value when comparing warmth with cost," writes Catherine Harnden at Wirecutter. Buy it at Montbell.

5. Gap Wool Peacoat ($138)

"When getting dressed up, don't kill the look with a casual puffer." Whether you're headed back to the office or a dinner date, a peacoat is "a closet must-have," and Gap's affordable option is "definitely worth the investment," per Men's Health. Buy it at Gap.

Editor's note: Every week The Week's editors survey product reviews and articles in websites, newspapers, and magazines, to find cool and useful new items we think you'll like. We're now making it easier to purchase these selections through affiliate partnerships with certain retailers. The Week may get a share of the revenue from these purchases.