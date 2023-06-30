Fugitive Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama's home with weapons, explosives materials, police say

Police in Washington, D.C., arrested a 37-year-old man near former President Barack Obama's house on Thursday, finding weapons, several hundred rounds of ammunition and material for explosive devices in the nearby converted van that doubled as his home, law enforcement sources told multiple news organizations. Secret Service agents spotted the man, identified as Taylor Taranto of Seattle, a few blocks from the Obama residence, then chased him as he fled toward Obama's house, CBS News reported.

Taranto — a "conspiracy-minded Donald Trump supporter," according to NBC News — had "livestreamed his activities before his arrest, including as he drove into the neighborhood," The New York Times reported. He said on the livestream he wanted to talk with Democratic official John Podesta, and he tried to take photos of a house from a wooded area. "I'm outside Barack Obama's house," Taranto said at one point, according to the Times.

Earlier Thursday, "a Truth Social account" believed to be Taranto's "re-posted a Trump post that included what is alleged to be the address of Obama's home in Washington and noted that the home is near a mosque," NBC News reported. "'Got them surrounded!' the Truth Social account wrote."

Taranto was arrested as a fugitive from justice on an "active Jan. 6-related warrant" issued by the Capitol Police, CBS News reported, though he has not been charged in relation to the riot. Taranto has posted videos of himself inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege, NBC News said, and he has been camping out of his van near the D.C. jail where many Jan. 6 defendants are being held.

The widow of a D.C. police officer who died by suicide after the riot has sued Taranto and another man, David Walls-Kaufman, who is already serving time for his role in the Jan. 6 siege. Taranto, who is representing himself in the lawsuit, denied handing Walls-Kaufman the pipe or cane he allegedly used to strike the officer on the face.