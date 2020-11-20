The week's big question: Should America lock down again?

Lockdowns will make little difference now

After the first COVID-19 lockdowns this past spring, bulk data from GPS in Americans' phones showed a curious thing: People began staying home before it was required. In fact, most lockdowns began at or even slightly after the peak of self-imposed travel restrictions.

I'm reminded of that data as the pandemic surges again. If America locks down anew, I anticipate it will accomplish relatively little for public health.

The most important reason, as we saw in the spring, is that when it comes to personal behavior, most people have long since determined what they reasonably can and should do to mitigate the pandemic — or not. Anyone who rejected masks despite the abundance of evidence for their value probably won't reverse themselves so many months in. Likewise those visiting crowded bars or large weddings. The only way a lockdown will change their behavior is if they believe they may get caught and punished.

And speaking of getting caught, many recent orders that might presage locking down (let alone the incoming lockdowns proper) are unenforceable absent truly and unacceptably draconian measures. How do you enforce New York's ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in a private home? Or Pennsylvania's in-home mask mandate whenever someone from outside the household is present? Most enforcement will look more like a response to a noise complaint than jackbooted thugs going house to house on Thanksgiving. That's good, but it also renders these rules functionally null.

Then there's the sheer weariness we all feel in the face of a still-indefinite timeline for this miserable saga's conclusion. And the distrust many officials and public health experts have provoked with hypocrisy personal and/or political. And the reality that many of the new rules just don't make sense. Americans are tired, angry, confused, or all three. Those not already taking whatever precautions are possible for their circumstances likely won't start now.