The new 988 mental health hotline, explained

On July 16, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched nationally — anyone in the United States who is suicidal or experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text this three-digit number, and get connected to a trained mental health professional. Here's everything you need to know:

What is the 988 hotline?

This is a hotline that offers free and confidential emotional support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, connecting callers with trained counselors who are part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. "If you are willing to turn to someone in your moment of crisis, 988 will be there," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said. "988 won't be a busy signal, and 988 won't put you on hold. You will get help."

How did this hotline come to be?

In 2020, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act was passed, designating 988 as the universal number to call for individuals who are suicidal or in emotional distress. The idea behind the three-digit number is that in a time of crisis, it will be easier to remember than the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's 10-digit number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), which is still in operation.

Who should call?

Anyone who is thinking about suicide is urged to call the hotline, but it is also for people who are dealing with a mental health or substance use issue. The Lifeline says it receives calls from people who want to talk about loneliness, depression, sexual identity, economic concerns, relationships, overcoming abuse, and physical illnesses. Experts say it doesn't matter if a person thinks their problem is minuscule — if they want help, they should call or text 988.

What happens when a person calls the hotline?

Callers will hear a message letting them know that they have reached the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and then hold music while they are connected to a crisis worker. This person will be at the Lifeline network crisis center closest to the caller's location, and will listen to them, let them know they understand their problem, provide support, and share helpful resources.