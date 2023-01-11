Everything you need to know about the new student loan payment proposal

The Biden administration has released a new student loan repayment plan that is expected to make college "more affordable and manageable than ever before." Here's everything you need to know:

What are the details of the plan?

The Department of Education (DOE) called the new plan a "student loan safety net" that prevents borrowers from being overwhelmed by debt, per The Associated Press. It revises one of the current income-driven payment plans known as REPAYE, where monthly payments are determined by the borrower's income and then the remaining loan is forgiven after 20 years. The Education Department's updated plan would make the process more forgiving, The New York Times explains.

First, undergraduate loan payments would be reduced to 5 percent of discretionary income, compared to 10 percent in the old REPAYE plan. Discretionary income is the amount of money left over after paying expenses. Graduate loan debt would be set at 10 percent of discretionary income, but if you have both, it would be weighted.

Low-income borrowers might also be eligible for $0 monthly payments if they are not making 225 percent of the federal poverty level. "That means a single borrower earning less than $30,500 a year and a borrower in a family of four making less than $62,400 would not be required to make monthly payments on their loans," The Washington Post reports. Additionally, those who took out smaller loans would also have their debt forgiven in 10 years, rather than in 20 years.

The biggest change is that the borrower's loan balance would not increase over time, even if they currently are not making payments.

It is not yet clear when the new plan would be implemented.

What kind of savings would you see?

The most significant savings would go to those with undergraduate debt, since their monthly payments would be reduced. "These proposed regulations will cut monthly payments for undergraduate borrowers in half and create faster pathways to forgiveness, so borrowers can better manage repayment, avoid delinquency and default, and focus on building brighter futures for themselves and their families," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.