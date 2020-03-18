The daily business briefing: March 18, 2020

White House backs calls to send checks to all U.S. households

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Tuesday that the Trump administration wants Congress to approve sending checks to most American adults in the next two weeks to help them get through the coronavirus crisis. "Americans need cash now," Mnuchin said. The White House suggested the amount could exceed the $1,000 suggested by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Mnuchin reportedly warned Republican senators unemployment could rise to 20 percent if the government doesn't step in with massive aid, including tax deferrals for corporations and some individuals. A Democratic plan would provide a series of several checks. "We will need multiple rounds of money for everyone," said Claudia Sahm, a former Federal Reserve economist. "This recession is going to be more severe than the Great Recession." [The Washington Post, The New York Times]