The daily business briefing: March 19, 2020

States report soaring applications for jobless benefits

States are reporting huge increases in applications for jobless benefits this week after government officials ordered millions of Americans to stay home from work due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 48,000 people applied for benefits in Ohio this week, up from just 1,825 the week before. About 70,000 people applied for unemployment aid in Pennsylvania in a single day, six times more than applied the previous week. "We've been getting flooded with calls," said John Dodds, director of the nonprofit Philadelphia Unemployment Project. "It's going to be a big mess, a double mess: illness and unemployment." The need is stretching what many states have set aside for idled workers. "Our unemployment insurance fund is getting hit pretty hard right now," said Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, whose state saw coronavirus-related jobless claims jump from zero to nearly 18,000 in a week. [The Associated Press]