The daily business briefing: March 20, 2020

Stock futures rise as volatility continues

U.S. stock futures surged early Friday after closing higher on Thursday. At 5:30 a.m., futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up by 4.6 percent. Those of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were 4.4 percent and 4.9 percent higher, respectively. Thursday's gains of nearly 1 percent for the Dow and 0.5 percent for the S&P 500 were relatively muted, coming after much larger swings in recent days as the coronavirus pandemic brought many businesses to a halt and ended Wall Street's longest bull market on record. Despite the gains, the Dow remained down 13.4 percent on the week as economists warned the unemployment rate could rise more due to the pandemic than it did in the last recession. "This is a body blow to the economy unlike anything we've experienced in recent memory," said Patrick Anderson, an economist in East Lansing, Michigan. [CNBC, The New York Times]