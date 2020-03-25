The daily business briefing: March 25, 2020

Trump aims to reopen U.S. economy by Easter

President Trump said Tuesday that he hopes to revise national social-distancing guidelines by Easter, April 12, so U.S. businesses can resume operations. The U.S. is a week into a two-week effort to dramatically cut back on public movement and events to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. "We'll give it some more time if we need a little more time, but we need to open this country up," Trump said. "We have to go back to work, much sooner than people thought." Many public health officials said the country should tightening restrictions rather than phasing them out. The number of confirmed infections in the U.S. reached more than 54,000 on Tuesday, with about 800 deaths. [The Associated Press]