The daily business briefing: April 9, 2020

Trade group: 1 in 3 tenants paid no rent in early April

Only 69 percent of tenants paid any rent in the first five days of April, down from 81 percent in March and 82 percent in April 2019, the National Multifamily Housing Council, a landlord trade group, and real estate data firms reported Wednesday. While 31 percent of tenants have paid no rent, some may still pay later this month and electronic payments are possibly still being processed, NMHC said. The drop was "anticipated, given the 6.6 million new applications for unemployment benefits" last week, The Wall Street Journal reported. Many of the renters are protected from eviction by coronavirus emergency measures. NMHC President Doug Bibby said if rent payments fall sharply some property owners won't be able to pay their staffs, mortgages, or utilities. [The Wall Street Journal, NPR]