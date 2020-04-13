The daily business briefing: April 13, 2020

Stock futures fall following last week's big gains

U.S. stock index futures fell early Monday, pointing to a lower open when trading resumes after the three-day Easter weekend. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite were all down by more than 1 percent. Last week, Wall Street had one of its best weeks ever. The Dow jumped by 12.7 percent, its seventh best week ever. The S&P 500 rose by 12.1 percent, its biggest weekly increase since 1974. Last week's gains came thanks partly to a massive new Federal Reserve stimulus, and partly due to signs that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. could soon slow down. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday that parts of the country might be able to start reopening in May. [CNBC]