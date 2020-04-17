The daily business briefing: April 17, 2020

China's economy contracted in 1st quarter

China's National Bureau of Statistics on Friday reported that its economy shrank by 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, the first quarterly contraction for the world's second largest economy since China began providing quarterly GDP records in 1992. The data was slightly worse than the 6.5 percent decline economists had expected due to damage from the coronavirus pandemic, which was first reported in central China. The outbreak forced Chinese authorities to shut down factories and shopping malls, putting millions of people out of work. China said its industrial production fell by 8.4 percent in the first three months of the year, and retail sales dropped by 19 percent. On a positive note, factory production dropped by less than expected in March, suggesting stimulus efforts were helping to restart parts of the country's economy. [Reuters]