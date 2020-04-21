The daily business briefing: April 21, 2020

Stock futures fall as investors focus on oil, earnings

U.S. stock index futures fell early Tuesday, extending losses that came after an unprecedented plunge into below zero for some crude oil prices. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down by more than 1 percent several hours before the opening bell, while those of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell by less than 1 percent. The Dow dropped by 2.4 percent on Monday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell by 1.8 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Investors remained focused on developments in the volatile oil market, as storage facilities filled up due to falling demand during the coronavirus crisis, as well as a fresh batch of corporate earnings reports. IBM shares fell by 3.8 percent after the company reported a 3.4 percent drop in first quarter revenue. Coca-Cola reported that volume was down 25 percent so far in April due to the pandemic. [CNBC]