The daily business briefing: April 27, 2020

Trump adviser warns April jobless rate could soon hit 16 percent

The U.S. unemployment rate could reach 16 percent in the May 8 jobless report due to the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Sunday on ABC's This Week. "It's a really grave situation," Hassett said. "This is the biggest negative shock that our economy, I think, has ever seen. We're going to be looking at an unemployment rate that approaches rates that we saw during the Great Depression" in the 1930s. A record 26.5 million Americans have filed claims for jobless benefits in the last five weeks, pushing up the unemployment rate from 3.5 percent, a 50-year low. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has predicted that the country's gross domestic product will contract at an annual rate of 40 percent in the current quarter, with the unemployment rate remaining above 10 percent next year. [Reuters]