The daily business briefing: May 6, 2020

Airbnb to lay off a quarter of its workers

Airbnb is laying off nearly 1,900 employees because of huge business losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Information reported Tuesday, citing a copy of prepared remarks from CEO Brian Chesky to employees. "We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill," Chesky reportedly said. "Airbnb's business has been hit hard, with revenue this year forecasted to be less than half of what we earned in 2019." The layoffs amount to about 25 percent of the company's workforce. Airbnb started the year with plans for a stock offering that could have put its value around the $31 billion private market valuation from 2017, but it wound up raising $2 billion in new debt funding valuing the company at $18 billion. [The Information, CNBC]