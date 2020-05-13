The daily business briefing: May 13, 2020

House Democrats unveil new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill

House Democrats on Tuesday released their latest proposed coronavirus relief package to help stimulate the economy and support the health-care system during the coronavirus crisis. The proposal includes nearly $1 trillion in relief for state and local governments, and a second round of direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per individual and up to $6,000 for households. The bill also seeks to extend the $600 per week federal unemployment insurance benefit, and provide $200 billion in hazard pay for essential workers who have been required to continue reporting to their jobs despite stay-at-home orders. Even if the legislation passes the House, it is expected to face a challenge in the Republican-led Senate due its more than $3 trillion cost. [CNBC]