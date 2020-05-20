The daily business briefing: May 20, 2020

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling talc powder in U.S.

Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that it would stop selling its talcum-based Baby Powder in the United States and Canada. The company said the move was prompted by declining demand "due in large part to changes in consumer habits," but it came as the company faced more than 19,000 lawsuits over the product. Johnson & Johnson said "misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising" also factored into the decision. Plaintiffs in the lawsuits claim that, after years of use, Johnson & Johnson's talcum-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma due to contamination with asbestos, a known carcinogen. The company has won some of those lawsuits, but lost others, with a jury in 2018 awarding 22 plaintiffs $4.69 billion. [The Wall Street Journal, Reuters]