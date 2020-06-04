The daily business briefing: June 4, 2020

Service sector shrinks for 2nd straight month

The U.S. service sector contracted in May for the second straight month, according to a report released Wednesday by the Institute for Supply Management. As business shutdowns and layoffs continued due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ISM's service sector index came in at 45.4 in May, up from 41.8 in April but still significantly below the 50 level that marks the threshold between shrinking and growth. The April drop ended an expansion that lasted more than 10 years. "While some sectors appear to be recovering fairly rapidly as lockdowns have been eased," said Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, the ISM non-manufacturing index is the latest sign that "it will take longer for the wider economy to recover." [The Associated Press]