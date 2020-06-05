The daily business briefing: June 5, 2020

American Airlines stock jumps on news of added July flights

American Airlines shares jumped by 41 percent on Thursday after the largest U.S. carrier announced that it would significantly increase flights next month. American's stock is still 45 percent below where it was in mid-February, before the coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down air travel. American shares fell more sharply than those of most other carriers due to the company's higher debt load, and concerns about how quickly it could bounce back. Recently, demand for leisure travel has increased but analysts warn that business and international travel could take years to recover. "As we plan for a post-coronavirus recovery, we know we will be living with the effects of the pandemic for some time," said American CEO Doug Parker said in a memo to employees. [Reuters]