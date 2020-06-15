The daily business briefing: June 15, 2020

H&M says quarterly sales down by 50 percent

Swedish clothing company H&M said Monday that its net sales for the three months through the end of May fell by 50 percent compared to the same period last year. The fall to $3.1 billion was not quite as big as analysts had expected, according to Refinitiv. Online sales in the same period rose by 36 percent. H&M, the world's second largest fashion retailer, temporarily closed about 80 percent of its 5,058 stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, but started reopening them in late April. About 18 percent remain closed. "The pace of the sales recovery varies largely between markets," the company said. H&M shares fell by 2 percent in early trade. The stock is down by 26 percent so far in 2020. The company reports full quarterly results June 26. [Reuters]