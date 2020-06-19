The daily business briefing: June 19, 2020

Facebook pulls Trump campaign ads over symbol used by Nazis

Facebook on Thursday removed ads from President Trump's campaign because they contained an upside-down red triangle that closely resembled a symbol Nazis used to identify political prisoners in World War II concentration camps. "We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate," a Facebook spokesperson said. "Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group's symbol ... without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol." The ads appealed for donations and petition signatures to help fight anti-fascist activists, and the Trump campaign said the symbol is "widely used by antifa." It noted that there is a similar-looking emoji. The Anti-Defamation League said the symbol in the ads was "practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camp." [CNN, The Washington Post]