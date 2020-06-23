The daily business briefing: June 23, 2020

White House adviser walks back statement about China deal being 'over'

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro clarified a statement he made Monday on Fox News that suggested the China trade deal was "over," saying the "comments have been taken wildly out of context." He said his remark to Fox News had "nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place. I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world." U.S. stock index futures plunged after the Fox News report but recovered after Navarro walked back the remarks. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq were up by about 0.8 percent several hours before the opening bell on Tuesday. [CNBC]