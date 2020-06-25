The daily business briefing: June 25, 2020

Bayer agrees to $10.9 billion Roundup settlement

German drug and pesticide maker Bayer AG on Wednesday agreed to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle nearly 100,000 U.S. lawsuits over cancer links to the company's weedkiller Roundup. Bayer said the agreement resolves about 75 percent of the claims it inherited in its $63 billion takeover of Monsanto in 2018. "The Roundup settlement is the right action at the right time for Bayer to bring a long period of uncertainty to an end," Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said. "Unfortunately, we have to pay an awful lot of money for a product which is perfectly regulated." Under the arrangement, Bayer did not admit liability or wrongdoing. Loyola Law School professor Adam Zimmerman said the company would not be "getting complete relief, but trying to do as much as it can to calm uncertainty." [Reuters]