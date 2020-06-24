See More Speed Reads
(won't) see ya real soon
Disneyland, California Adventure reopenings postponed

10:18 p.m.
Disneyland in Anaheim.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Walt Disney Co. said on Wednesday it will delay reopening Disneyland and California Adventure, its two parks in Anaheim that had been scheduled to open on July 17.

In a statement, Disney said California will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until after July 4, and that doesn't give the company enough time to bring back workers and prepare the parks by July 17. "Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date," Disney said. Downtown Disney, a shopping complex next to the parks, will open as scheduled on July 9.

The number of coronavirus cases in California is sharply rising, with the state reporting a record 7,149 new cases on Wednesday. A petition was started earlier this month by people who said July 17 was too early to reopen, and unions representing 17,000 Disney employees sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) last week letting him know they worried about their safety returning to work amid the pandemic.

A spokesman for the governor said Newsom "appreciates Disney's responsiveness to his concerns about reopening amid the recent increases in COVID-19 infections across many Southern California counties. The state and our public health experts continue to be in contact with the company and their workers — as well as other theme parks in the state — as we track and combat the spread of the virus." Catherine Garcia

'an act of erasure of Black people'
Jenny Slate says she will no longer voice biracial animated character on Netflix's Big Mouth

9:27 p.m.
Jenny Slate.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Actress and comedian Jenny Slate will no longer provide the voice of Missy on the Netflix series Big Mouth, saying on Wednesday that as a white woman, she should not play a biracial character.

"At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play Missy because her mom is Jewish and white — as am I," she said in an Instagram post. "But Missy is also Black and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people." Slate added that by voicing Missy, she was "engaging in an act of erasure of Black people," and stepping away from the character is "one step in a lifelong process of uncovering the racism in my actions."

The show's co-creators — Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett — released a statement apologizing for "our original decision to cast a white actor to voice a biracial character," and said the role will be recast with a Black actor. Big Mouth has finished production on its fourth season, and the changes will be made in season five, a person with knowledge of the matter told Variety. Catherine Garcia

hollywood 411
Gone with the Wind returns to HBO Max, with added videos giving historical context

8:47 p.m.
Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh in Gone with the Wind.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Two weeks after being pulled due to its "racist depictions," Gone with the Wind is back on HBO Max, with added historical context and denouncement of how the film represents Black people.

Gone with the Wind was temporarily removed from the streaming service two weeks ago, in the wake of the anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. There are now two videos accompanying the 1939 movie: one is the Turner Classic Movies introduction with scholar Jacqueline Stewart and the other is a 57-minute panel discussion on Gone with the Wind's "complicated legacy."

HBO Max said in a statement the film is "a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible."

In her introduction, Stewart gives a historical context to Gone with the Wind, and discusses the problems with how Black characters are depicted. "The film presents the Antebellum South as a world of grace and beauty, without acknowledging the brutalities of the system of chattel slavery, upon which this world is based," she says. Watching a movie that romanticizes slavery and the Civil War-era South "can be uncomfortable, even painful," she adds. "Still, it is important that classic Hollywood films are available to us in their original form for viewing and discussion." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. records highest single-day total of new coronavirus cases

8:00 p.m.
A man wears a mask after getting a haircut.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

More than 36,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the United States on Wednesday, surpassing the previous one-day record of 34,203 cases set on April 25.

Florida and Texas both reported more than 5,000 new cases, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced his state recorded 7,149 new cases. "I want to remind everybody that we are still in the first wave of this pandemic," he told reporters during a virtual press conference. "That said, all throughout the last number of months, we've been preparing — we haven't been waiting, we haven't been describing ourselves as victims of fate." He also shared that California has increased its daily testing, conducting 95,970 tests over the last day.

Health officials are urging people to wear masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of the virus and not completely undo the gains that were made during state lockdowns. There are more than nine million COVID-19 cases worldwide, with over 2.3 million in the United States. At least 119,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus. Catherine Garcia

hidden no more
NASA names D.C. headquarters after Mary W. Jackson, its 1st Black female engineer

6:49 p.m.
Mary W. Jackson.
Courtesy of NASA

NASA is naming its headquarters in Washington, D.C., after trailblazer Mary W. Jackson, the agency's first African American female engineer.

Jackson was "part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Wednesday. "Mary never accepted the status quo — she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology."

In 1951, Jackson began working as a research mathematician for NASA's predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics. NASA said she wanted to be promoted to an engineer position, and needed to request special permission in order to attend a training program with her white peers. In 1958, she became NASA's first Black female engineer.

Her story was told in the book Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race, and she was played by Janelle Monáe in the subsequent movie. Jackson retired from NASA in 1985 and died in 2005; she posthumously received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2019. Catherine Garcia

Ahmaud Arbery Case
Grand jury indicts 3 suspects for murder of Ahmaud Arbery

5:17 p.m.

A grand jury has indicted three men for murder in the the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said Wednesday.

Holmes said the indictment of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. "is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family and the community beyond."

The McMichaels, a white father and son, pursued and killed Arbery, who was Black and unarmed, while he was jogging in a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. The elder McMichael, Greg, told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and claimed he attacked Travis before being shot. The men weren't arrested until more than a month after the incident, when video of the shooting captured by Bryan's cell phone leaked. In addition to malice and felony murder, the three suspects were also charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The Arbery family reportedly wasn't sure what the next steps in the case would be because Georgia's court functions have been limited by the coronavirus pandemic, so Holmes said "they were ecstatic to hear" the grand jury was called in. Read the full indictment below. Tim O'Donnell

Own Goal
The White House convinced a Republican senator to block his own Chinese sanctions bill

4:24 p.m.
Kevin Cramer.
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Getty Images

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) may have been the co-sponsor of a bipartisan bill to punish China for attempting to curtail Hong Kong's autonomy, but that didn't stop him from objecting to the bill's passage by unanimous consent last week at the White House's request, Politico reports.

The bill sought to place mandatory sanctions on China, which is on the cusp of passing its own national security law that could have serious consequences for Hong Kong's citizens. Cramer said the Trump administration asked him to consider blocking it 30 minutes before Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) asked for unanimous consent so the White House and State Department could propose "technical" corrections.

Cramer maintains he wants the bill to pass, but he figured it was worth at least considering the White House's proposal, which he still hasn't seen. "I don't know how dramatic the changes were that they were advocating or whether they hate the whole idea," he told Politico.

That may well be the case, but Politico notes the incident highlights the difficulty the legislative branch faces in trying to push the Trump administration to challenge China on several issues, namely in relation to accusations of human rights abuses. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

dust
A historic Saharan dust storm is making its way across the Atlantic. There's a silver lining.

3:13 p.m.
Dust storm.
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

You probably think the Saharan dust storm that's headed toward the Gulf Coast and larger any "we've seen in 50 or 60 years" is a cause for concern. It certainly is, but there is an important silver lining.

While dust storms carry minerals like iron and phosphorus that fertilize the Amazon and other crucial centers of biodiversity, which is important for sustaining natural life, they also pose a threat to air quality and, subsequently, public health, The Atlantic reports. That's doubly worrisome considering research has shown people living in areas with high levels of air pollution are at a higher risk of dying from COVID-19. But there is one aspect of the historic dust storm that could prove beneficial for humans: hurricane suppression.

Per The Atlantic, the dry storms have the ability to soak up moist air in which hurricanes are formed. In its place it leaves sinking air and changing winds that tear apart young hurricanes before they become large and threatening. As The Washington Post notes, hurricane season has gotten off to a busy start this year, but thanks to the dust storm, the next month or should feature conditions unfavorable for tropical storms and hurricanes, providing a temporary reprieve from their potential danger. Read more at The Atlantic and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

