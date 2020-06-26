The daily business briefing: June 26, 2020

Fed limits bank stock buybacks, dividend increases

The Federal Reserve on Thursday temporarily barred the nation's largest banks from buying back their own stocks or increasing dividend payments to investors to make sure their finances remain sound enough to keep lending through the coronavirus crisis. The move came after the Fed's latest bank stress tests indicated some could face dire problems in the historic downturn caused by the pandemic, even though financial institutions are healthier than they were in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. "Today's actions by the board to preserve the high levels of capital in the U.S. banking system are an acknowledgment of both the strength of our largest banks as well as the high degree of uncertainty we face," Randal K. Quarles, the Fed's vice chairman of supervision, said in a statement. [The New York Times]