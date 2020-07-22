The daily business briefing: July 22, 2020

Walmart to close for Thanksgiving, give workers 3rd coronavirus bonus

Walmart announced Tuesday that it will close all of its stores this Thanksgiving, and provide another bonus to employees who have continued to work through the coronavirus crisis. "We know it's been a trying year, and you've stepped up," Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote in a memo to employees. "We want you to enjoy the day at home with your loved ones." This will be the first time Walmart stores have closed on Thanksgiving since the 1980s. Walmart has been operating with reduced hours since the coronavirus outbreak in March, and this will be the third bonus to employees. The latest bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly employees and drivers, and $150 for part-timers. Walmart has doled out $1.1 billion in bonuses so far in 2020. [USA Today]