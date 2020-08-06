The daily business briefing: August 6, 2020

Fed leaders say coronavirus surge stalled recovery

The new spike in coronavirus cases has slowed the economic rebound and raised the threat of a longer crisis than once expected, three Federal Reserve leaders said Wednesday. "The issue with the resurgence in the virus is it slowed down or somewhat muted the recovery we've been expecting," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan told CNN. The U.S. economy made gains in May and June after plunging in March, but the recovery stalled in July as infections surged. Kaplan said jobless Americans need more help, but lawmakers are still deadlocked in talks about renewing $600 in extra weekly jobless benefits that expired Friday. State and local governments also badly need added aid that is part of proposals for a new round of coronavirus relief. [Reuters]