The daily business briefing: August 11, 2020

EPA expected to announce rollback on methane regulations

The Trump administration plans to lift Obama-era controls on methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, The New York Times reported Monday. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to issue a new rule by Friday that will no longer require oil and gas companies to install systems that can find and fix methane leaks from wells, pipelines, and storage facilities, the Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The EPA says the change, which has been in development for more than a year, will fix a crippling regulation that hurts the oil and gas industries. Methane makes up almost 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., and during its first 20 years in the atmosphere it has 80 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide, the most harmful greenhouse gas, according to the Times. [The New York Times]