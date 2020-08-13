The daily business briefing: August 13, 2020

Trump payroll tax deferral too confusing, business group warns

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday warned in a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that President Trump's push to help workers weather the coronavirus crisis by deferring Social Security payroll taxes could be unworkable. Trump told the Treasury on Saturday to defer the 6.2 percent Social Security tax on wages starting Sept. 1, leaving workers to pay the money back later. The Chamber's chief policy officer, Neil Bradley, said in a statement that Trump's move was "well-intended to provide relief," but that the policy remained "surrounded by uncertainty as to its application and implementation," which adds to the challenges facing companies and workers who "need clarity not more confusion" as they try to get through the coronavirus crisis. [The Associated Press]