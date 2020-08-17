The daily business briefing: August 17, 2020

Chinese drone-leader DJI makes sharp staff cuts

Chinese drone company DJI has been slashing its global sales and marketing teams as it struggles to get through a slowdown fueled by the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reported Monday, citing comments by current and former staff. DJI, the world's biggest drone maker, has cut its corporate sales and marketing team in half, from 180 to 60, at its Shenzhen headquarters. It has made similar staff reductions on its consumer side and has all but eliminated its global video production team, which the company has used to show off the filming potential of its drones. That staff, once up to 50 people, has been reduced to about three. "We had to make some difficult decisions to realign talent so that we can continue to achieve our business goals during challenging times," a DJI spokesman said, although he claimed Reuters' figures were inaccurate. [Reuters]