The daily business briefing: August 25, 2020

U.S., China reaffirm trade-deal commitment

Leading U.S. and Chinese trade officials on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal after a phone call that marked their first formal discussion since May. The news eased concerns that the two sides might be wavering, and boosted global financial markets. China fell short of fulfilling its promise to buy more U.S. goods ahead of the call, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 15, six months after the start of the trade deal, but President Trump delayed it, saying, "I don't want to deal with them now." But after the call, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said that "both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement." [Reuters]