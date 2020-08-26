The daily business briefing: August 26, 2020

Consumer confidence falls for second straight month

U.S. consumer confidence has dropped in August for the second consecutive month as a resurgence in coronavirus infections eroded hopes for a strong economic rebound. The Conference Board, a New York research organization, reported Tuesday that its Consumer Confidence Index fell to 84.8 in August, the lowest since May 2014. The drop came after the index fell to a level of 91.7 in July. The index is now 36 percent below its 2020 high, which was set in February before the coronavirus crisis hit the United States. "Consumer spending has rebounded in recent months but increasing concerns among consumers about the economic outlook and their financial well-being will likely cause spending to cool in the months ahead," said Lynn Franco, senior director of indicators at the Conference Board. [The Associated Press]