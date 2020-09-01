The daily business briefing: September 1, 2020

Wall Street fights to add gains after best August in 30-plus years

U.S. stock index futures edged higher early Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 wrapped up their best August in more than 30 years. Futures for the Dow were flat while those of the S&P 500 were up by 0.2 percent several hours before the opening bell. Futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq were up by 1 percent. The Dow and the S&P 500 fell by 0.8 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, on Monday, while the Nasdaq rose by 0.7 percent to close August up by 9.6 percent, its fifth straight month of gains. Shares of Apple and Tesla were big winners on Monday, the first day of their stock splits. Apple rose by 3.4 percent, making it the best-performing Dow component, and Tesla surged by 12.6 percent. Shares of Zoom video gained more than 17 percent in after-hours trading after the video-conferencing company reported a blockbuster second quarter. [CNBC]