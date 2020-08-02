Department store Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy

-
Department store Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy9:14 p.m.
-
Deutsche Bank launches investigation into personal banker of Trump, Kushner8:45 p.m.
-
Isaias skirts Florida coast, bringing heavy rain and winds8:00 p.m.
-
Wildfire scorches more than 20,000 acres in Southern California7:16 p.m.
-
Watch NASA astronauts' successful splashdown aboard SpaceX capsule3:09 p.m.
-
Coronavirus testing czar calls for widespread mask compliance, but suggests mandate could be risky2:20 p.m.
-
Former FDA commissioner hopeful U.S. can avoid singificant flu season amid pandemic1:50 p.m.
-
Pelosi: 'I don't have confidence' in Dr. Birx12:51 p.m.
9:14 p.m.
8:45 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
7:16 p.m.
3:09 p.m.
Coronavirus testing czar calls for widespread mask compliance, but suggests mandate could be risky
2:20 p.m.
1:50 p.m.
12:51 p.m.