The daily business briefing: September 2, 2020

Stock futures gain as Wall Street starts month strong

U.S. stock index futures surged early Wednesday, adding to Tuesday's strong start to the new month. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were up by about 0.7 percent several hours before the opening bell. Those of the Nasdaq gained nearly 1.1 percent. All three of the main U.S. indexes closed higher on the first day of the month. The Dow gained 0.8 percent on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose by 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Wall Street was coming off its best August in more than 30 years, although analysts warned that a pullback could be looming. "I think we're a little bit overcooked," said Morgan Stanley Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson said on CNBC's Closing Bell. [CNBC]