The daily business briefing: September 8, 2020

Trump open to investigation of DeJoy fundraising allegations

President Trump on Monday said he was open to an investigation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's past fundraising for political campaigns, following reports that he pressured former employees to donate to Republican candidates and later had them reimbursed. "Sure, sure, let the investigations go," Trump said in a Labor Day news conference at the White House. The Washington Post reported that when DeJoy was CEO of New Breed Logistics, he and aides urged employees to make campaign contributions, then reimbursed them with bonuses, which would violate campaign finance laws. Monty Hagler, a DeJoy spokesman, said DeJoy did not think any employees had felt that they were being strongarmed into making donations, and believed that "he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations." [The Washington Post, The New York Times]