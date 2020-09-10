The daily business briefing: September 10, 2020

LVMH backs out of Tiffany acquisition

Luxury goods giant LVMH said Wednesday it was pulling out of its deal to take over jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. The Paris-based conglomerate said it was ending the deal because the French government had asked for a delay to review proposed U.S. tariffs, but the decision came after the coronavirus crisis threatened the deal's value. The $14.5 billion deal would have been the luxury market's biggest ever. It had been scheduled to close in November. Tiffany said it would sue to enforce the agreement, saying LVMH's justification for its decision had no basis in French law and the buyer had not tried to get antitrust approval. The two companies signed the deal in November 2019. [The Hollywood Reporter]