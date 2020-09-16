The daily business briefing: September 16, 2020

House committee slams Boeing, FAA for 737 Max failures

The Democrat-controlled House Transportation Committee on Wednesday released a report harshly criticizing Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration for failing to spot and fix design flaws blamed for two Boeing 737 Max jet crashes that killed 346 people. The scathing 246-page report said the crashes were the "horrific culmination" of inadequate oversight and Boeing's failure to address known problems. Boeing and the FAA have said the certification of the now-grounded jets complied with FAA regulations. The committee's staff wrote in the report that the fact that a compliant aircraft was involved in two catastrophic crashes within five months showed "that the current regulatory system is fundamentally flawed and needs to be repaired." "Obviously the system is inadequate," said the committee's chair, Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.). "We will be adopting significant reforms." [The Associated Press]