The daily business briefing: September 18, 2020

Moderna, Pfizer release details on vaccine trials

Drug companies Moderna and Pfizer on Thursday took the unusual step of abandoning the traditional testing secrecy and releasing details on trials for their coronavirus vaccine candidates. The two companies spelled out how they are selecting and monitoring trial participants, what could cause them to halt the tests, and what evidence researchers will use to determine whether the vaccines protect people from COVID-19. Moderna will have 30,000 trial participants, and Pfizer will have 44,000. Moderna said it could take until next year to determine whether its vaccine works. That was consistent with estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but not with President Trump's push for a vaccine before Election Day, Nov. 3. Pfizer said that in the rush for a vaccine, transparency is necessary for public confidence. [The New York Times]