The daily business briefing: September 22 , 2020

8.7 million eligible Americans might not get their relief checks

About 8.7 million Americans could miss out on $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks due to gaps in IRS and Treasury Department records, according to a Monday report from the General Accounting Office, Congress' auditing arm. The Treasury Department said in April that it lacked data on 14 million eligible people who don't file tax returns or receive federal benefits. At least 5.3 million of those people used an IRS tool through July to apply for the stimulus checks, meaning 8.7 million might not be in the pipeline to receive checks as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches, according to the GAO report. As of Monday, Treasury and the IRS had not updated the number of eligible people who had not received the payments. Without the update, it is impossible to "target outreach and communication efforts to individuals who may be eligible for a payment," the GAO said. [Forbes, GAO]